Naseem Shah, the Pakistan fast bowler, said he hopes India batting superstar Suryakumar Yadav keeps failing when he plays against the men in green.

In the four matches Yadav has featured in against Pakistan, all of which have been T20Is, he has amassed 57 runs at an average of 14.25.

With India and Pakistan scheduled to meet in the 2023 Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, Naseem acknowledged the importance of getting the 32-year-old out as early as possible, especially since he considers him to be “the best player right now”.

The 2023 50-over World Cup dates were recently announced and India will play Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

“Look, I hope he [Yadav] keeps on getting dismissed cheaply against us. He’s the best player right now,” the 20-year-old told Cricwick.

Naseem will now be focusing his attention on Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

