Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, said Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah is “absolutely box office”.

His praise comes after the 20-year-old from Matta stole the show during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ihsanullah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“Ihsanullah is absolutely box office, he really is. 150 kph, player of the tournament in the PSL,” Hussain, a renowned cricket commentator, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After dominating in the PSL, the Pakistan speedster made his international debut, featuring in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Gets pace and bounce, Mohammad Amir on next big Pakistan pace sensation

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1557 ( 67.84 % ) He is ok! 511 ( 22.27 % ) He is overrated! 227 ( 9.89 % )

Like this: Like Loading...