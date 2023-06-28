Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, said he used to practice with a wet ball and asked the bowler to try and hit him or get him out.
He explained the reason for practicing this drill, saying it helped improve his reaction time.
“When I practiced, I asked the bowler to use a wet ball and hit me. Try to get me out. I did that practice and it improved my reaction time,” the 53-year-old from Multan was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Inzamam accumulated 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.
He also scored 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.
He also played one T20 International, where he made 11 not out.
The Pakistan team will now travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
