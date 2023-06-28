Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, said he used to practice with a wet ball and asked the bowler to try and hit him or get him out.

He explained the reason for practicing this drill, saying it helped improve his reaction time.

“When I practiced, I asked the bowler to use a wet ball and hit me. Try to get me out. I did that practice and it improved my reaction time,” the 53-year-old from Multan was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Inzamam accumulated 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also scored 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

He also played one T20 International, where he made 11 not out.

The Pakistan team will now travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Reverse swing and stumps flying, new Pakistan pace sensation wants to be next Waqar Younis

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 29177 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 2983 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 8807 ( 5.8 % ) Shahid Afridi 41636 ( 27.41 % ) Imran Khan 30124 ( 19.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3247 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3374 ( 2.22 % ) Hanif Mohammad 579 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5383 ( 3.54 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3342 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9323 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 10723 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1140 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2083 ( 1.37 % )

Like this: Like Loading...