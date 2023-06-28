Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the increasingly popular Pakistan fast bowler, said he wants to learn reverse swing and send the stumps flying.

The reason behind this is that he wants to be like iconic Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis, who was his idol growing up.

The 20-year-old noted that he has worked with Waqar in the past and received a lot of encouragement and advice from him.

“I always wanted to become like him – learn reverse swing as well as knock the stumps over. He has encouraged me a lot and told me to keep my pace up,” Ihsanullah told Cricwick.

The Matta native rose to prominence during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He then went on to play for the national team in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah hasn’t been selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A new all-rounder on the rise, Wasim Akram on fast bowler already part of the Pakistan team

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1451 ( 67.49 % ) He is ok! 486 ( 22.6 % ) He is overrated! 213 ( 9.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...