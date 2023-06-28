Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach and chief selector, admitted that he was shocked senior cricketer Shoaib Malik failed to live up to expectations during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Malik, 41, played for the Karachi Kings in PSL 8 and amassed 200 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 28.57 and a strike-rate of 127.38.

While some may see this as a solid campaign by the veteran all-rounder, Misbah was disappointed that he couldn’t make the most of this opportunity.

“I am surprised to see that he has failed to cash his form in this PSL season. Although he has started playing according to modern-day cricket and can accelerate with a strike rate of 140-150, he hasn’t performed much in this edition,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Malik last played for Pakistan in November 2021 and hasn’t been selected for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

