Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the England wicketkeeper-batsman, said he is amazed at how good Pakistan top order batsman Mohammad Haris is.

His praise comes after he played alongside the 22-year-old for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haris, who hails from Peshawar, scored 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Following PSL 8, he got the opportunity to play for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Haris, he doesn’t surprise me. He is an unbelievable player,” Kohler-Cadmore was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Haris has not been selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good prospect for Pakistan, Mohammad Amir on bowler with scorching pace

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2565 ( 45.45 % ) He is ok! 1588 ( 28.14 % ) He is overrated! 1490 ( 26.4 % )

Like this: Like Loading...