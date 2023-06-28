Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the well-known cricket commentator, said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has a big problem when it comes to his strike-rate.

He noted that the former Pakistan captain finds it difficult to boost his strike-rate, especially in T20 cricket.

This was evident during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Sarfaraz captained the Quetta Gladiators.

In the eight matches he played, he accumulated 162 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

“He has struggled with upping his strike-rate,” Doull was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz has been selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series in Sri Lanka in July and is expected to be included in the playing XI after enjoying a memorable comeback during the two-Test series against New Zealand from December 2022 to January 2023.

In that series, the 36-year-old Karachi-born player made 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Surprised he failed, Misbah-ul-Haq was hoping Pakistan player would shine in PSL 8

Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! No! Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! 445 ( 77.93 % ) No! 126 ( 22.07 % )

Like this: Like Loading...