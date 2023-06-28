Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Wasim Akram, the Pakistan fast bowling icon, said Shaheen Shah Afridi is a new all-rounder on the rise.

Known for being Pakistan’s pace spearhead, Afridi showed off his power-hitting skills while captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 23-year-old amassed 133 runs in PSL 8, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 26.60 and a strike-rate of 168.35.

He starred in the PSL final against the Multan Sultans as he walloped an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls, which included two boundaries and five sixes.

Given how well he performed with the bat, Wasim acknowledged that Afridi is well on his way to becoming an all-rounder.

“He is developing pretty well as an all-rounder,” the Sultan of Swing was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

