Umar Gul, the former Pakistan pace bowler, said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan played some “very good” shots during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam, the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, had a strong campaign in PSL 8 as he amassed 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Due to his excellent performances with the bat, he featured in Pakistan’s T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

“Some of the shots Azam played were very good and credit should be given to him,” Gul was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Azam was not picked for the upcoming series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

