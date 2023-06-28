Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir has backed fellow fast bowler Ihsanullah to be a “good prospect for Pakistan”.

His comments come after the 20-year-old dominated with the ball in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

The Matta native went on to play for Pakistan after PSL 8, featuring in the team’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

He took six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

As for the one ODI he played against New Zealand, he went wicketless.

“He is going to be a good prospect for Pakistan,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28, but Ihsanullah was not selected in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Played good shots, Umar Gul on Pakistan big-hitter knocking on the selectors’ door

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1451 ( 67.49 % ) He is ok! 486 ( 22.6 % ) He is overrated! 213 ( 9.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...