Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Prime Minister, has lavished praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he is another Afridi with power-hitting skills.

Sharif’s post on Twitter was also alluding to legendary Pakistan six-hitting powerhouse Shahid Afridi.

Shaheen’s big-hitting skills were brought to light during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Lahore Qalandars to their second successive title.

The 23-year-old scored 133 runs in PSL 8, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 26.60 and a strike-rate of 168.35.

He dominated in the final against the Multan Sultans as he smashed an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls, which included two boundaries and five sixes.

Impressed with his powerful shots, Sharif took to Twitter to say: “Another Afridi with such power hitting.”

Shaheen will now represent Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

