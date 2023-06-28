Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the hottest new power-hitter in Pakistan, said he doesn’t care which bowler he is facing as his sole aim is to dominate.

Haris has shown plenty of promise in his career so far and is poised to be picked more regularly as he plays a fearless brand of cricket.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old played for the Peshawar Zalmi and amassed 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

“You need a strong and solid technique to be aggressive and attack the bowler. For me, it is about dominating the bowler no matter who he is,” Haris told PCB Digital.

Following PSL 8, he represented Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The men in green will now play two Tests against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28, but the Peshawar native was not picked for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

