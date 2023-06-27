Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the iconic big-hitting batsman, said Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi concedes too many runs in the death overs because he is “trying too hard”.

Shaheen is the go-to man for Pakistan in the last overs of a game as he is expected to take wickets.

However, in order to get batsmen out, Shahid said the 23-year-old should keep things simple instead of trying to go overboard.

“He was trying too hard, which is why he was expensive during the death overs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaheen was recently in action for Pakistan during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

He played a crucial role in the victory, taking eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.

Shaheen will now represent Pakistan in their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is the real deal, Andy Flower on batsman who has been in and out of the Pakistan team

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48790 ( 12.1 % ) Babar Azam 306188 ( 75.96 % ) Steve Smith 6962 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8804 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 66 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14043 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3100 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2912 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1295 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2734 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1320 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3620 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 799 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2441 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...