Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower, coach of the Multan Sultans, believes Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood is the “real deal”.

Masood has been in and out of the Pakistan team over the past couple of years but has been getting more chances lately.

He played under Flower’s guidance during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he made 236 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 26.22 and a strike-rate of 124.86.

“He’s definitely the real deal,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

After the completion of PSL 8, Masood played in the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

In the three ODIs he featured in, the Kuwait-born left-handed batsman accumulated 52 runs at an average of 17.33.

Masood has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, which will take place from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Sort your discipline out, Ramiz Raja advises Pakistan batsman previously banned

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5536 ( 74.22 % ) He is ok! 1366 ( 18.31 % ) He is overrated! 557 ( 7.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...