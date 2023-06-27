Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the Karachi Kings captain, said Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was the only fast bowler taking wickets for the team during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir represented the Kings in seven matches during PSL 8 and finished with nine wickets at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

The 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan has not been on the national selectors’ radar for a few years as he retired from international cricket in December 2020.

“Look, our fast bowling is lacking, there is no bowler apart from Mohammad Amir to provide us strikes,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

