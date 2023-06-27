Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the up-and-coming fast bowler, said he has dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam many times in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

He did the exact same thing in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) when playing for the Multan Sultans.

Including the wicket of Azam, who captained the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8, Ihsanullah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“I have dismissed him a lot in the nets in [the] NCA,” the 20-year-old from Matta in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told Cricwick.

Following the PSL, Ihsanullah got the opportunity to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, he hasn’t been selected for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

