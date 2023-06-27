Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Jason Roy, the England top order batsman, feels that the young Pakistan pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain have special futures ahead of them.

Both bowlers are capable of bowling over 145 kph and have played for the national team.

Naseem, 20, has become one of the main members of the pace attack in all three formats, while Hasnain, 23, has only featured in limited overs cricket to date.

Having played with both of them for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Roy believes that they are destined for great things.

“We’ve got two in our ranks, Hasnain and Naseem, who feel like they’ve been around for a long time now and they’re still very, very young. So very special futures ahead of a lot of young players in this tournament,” he told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches from July 16 to 28. Naseem has been picked in the team that was announced, but Hasnain did not make the cut.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

