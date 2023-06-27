Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Colin Munro, the big-hitting New Zealand batsman, said Shadab Khan should be batting at number four or five for Pakistan.

Explaining why the 24-year-old should occupy one of those spots, Munro pointed out that Shadab is “a proper batsman”.

He played alongside the Mianwali-born cricketer for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 11 matches he played, Shadab scored 135 runs at an average of 16.87 and a strike-rate of 142.10.

He also snapped up 12 wickets at an average of 29.91 and an economy rate of 8.97.

“You know the guys contributing to winnings performances in certain situations, so someone like Shadab who bats at four for us – four or five is his spot, he’s a proper batsman,” Munro was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab last played for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he took three wickets in three matches at an average of 56.

He hasn’t been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

