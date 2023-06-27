Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand pace bowler, said forget about the Fab Four as Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world in his opinion.

Azam has regularly scored runs for Pakistan in all three formats and Doull noted that he thought the 28-year-old was better than everyone else a year ago.

Most recently, the Lahore-born batsman played an instrumental role in his team’s ODI series win over New Zealand.

Azam amassed 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“When I talk about Babar, I talk about his intent. I have said it a year ago, forget about [the] Fab Four, he is the top one for me. He was the best player in the world,” Doull was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

