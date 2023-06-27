Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja has advised Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal to be more disciplined as he has been involved in all many issues and controversies throughout his career.

Akmal was previously banned for failing to report corrupt approaches, which tarnished his name among many people.

That said, he played for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he accumulated 95 runs in six games at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

Even though his strike-rate was impressive during PSL 8, Ramiz reiterated that the 33-year-old needs to sort out his behaviour to ensure he doesn’t find himself in any more trouble going forward.

“There is a discipline problem as well,” the former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a tour of Sri Lanka in July, where they will play two Test matches from July 16 to 28, but Akmal was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

