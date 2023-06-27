Image courtesy of: Unsplash

David Wiese, the Namibia all-rounder, said he sees left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi captaining Pakistan in the “next couple of years”.

Currently, Babar Azam leads the national team in all three formats. However, he has come under increasing criticism since the men in green haven’t been getting the results expected of them.

With Afridi having captained the Lahore Qalandars to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title two consecutive times, including this year, many people feel he could be in the running to replace Azam as Pakistan skipper if changes to the leadership are needed.

Among those people is Wiese, who played under Afridi’s captaincy for the Qalandars in PSL 8.

“I can definitely see him captaining Pakistan over the next couple of years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

