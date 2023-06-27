Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman said fellow Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique is a “really special talent”.

Shafique is only 23 years old but has already established himself as one of Pakistan’s go-to openers in Test cricket.

In the longest format, the Sialkot native has scored 992 runs in 12 matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

He has also featured in three ODIs and six T20Is, but has not enjoyed the same level of success, averaging 9.33 and 12.80 respectively.

Nonetheless, Zaman admitted that the youngster has a long future in the Pakistan team if he keeps on scoring runs.

“Abdullah is a really special talent,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

