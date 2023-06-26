Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, said Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub and Azam Khan are three Pakistan players who have been “doing very well” as of late.

All three of them featured in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Haris and Ayub playing for the Peshawar Zalmi, while Azam represented Islamabad United.

Haris, 22, scored 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Ayub, 21, amassed 341 runs in 12 games, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

As for 24-year-old Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, he made 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

After PSL 8, Azam played in Pakistan’s T20I series against Afghanistan, while Haris and Ayub featured in the Afghanistan series and the New Zealand series that followed.

“Saim, Haris, Azam Khan [are] doing very well,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

