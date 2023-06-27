Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Moin Khan, the head coach of the Quetta Gladiators, said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed cannot expect to get into the Pakistan T20I team if he cannot perform better than his competitors.

His comments come after Sarfaraz failed to impress in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Gladiators.

The 36-year-old accumulated 162 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

Moin noted that if Sarfaraz wants to have any chance of playing T20Is for Pakistan, he has to improve his batting.

“You have to perform better than your competition in order to get a spot in the national team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz has been selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July and will be hoping to get the chance to play after his spectacular Test comeback against New Zealand in December 2022 to January 2023.

The Karachi-born cricketer amassed 335 runs in that series, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

