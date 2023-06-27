Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has praised top order batsman Saim Ayub for his hunger to keep scoring runs.

He noted that the 21-year-old is never satisfied, even after he performs well in two or more matches.

Azam played with Ayub while leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ayub was one of the biggest stars of PSL 8 as he made 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

The Karachi native’s determination to continuously make an impact with the bat has won him a lot of admiration from Azam.

“He doesn’t slacken his grip after two or more innings,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28, but Ayub was not picked for the tour.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

