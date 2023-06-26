Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, said veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has done well for the last 18 months.

Malik is 41 years old but his solid performances in domestic cricket and T20 leagues all over the world have led to many calling for him to be included in the Pakistan T20I squad.

Given the instability of the middle order, many of Malik’s advocates feel he would be able to strengthen that area of weakness and score quick runs for the men in green when they need it.

Malik last played international cricket in November 2021, but Misbah admitted he has been impressed with the Sialkot-born cricketer’s consistency over the last one-and-a-half years.

“Be it franchise cricket or the last time he played for Pakistan, Malik has performed during the last one-and-a-half years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a two-Test series against Sri Lanka from July 16 to 28, but Malik was not included in the team.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

