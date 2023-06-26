Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Virender Sehwag, the iconic attacking India opener, said he has given plenty of business to Pakistan pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar.

Both players were involved in many duels throughout their careers but they remain close friends to this day.

In fact, Sehwag revealed that he even told the makers of a documentary on India and Pakistan cricket to “include Akhtar”.

“I have given him a lot of business. Wherever I go, I tell them that I have a great bond with Akhtar, and they invite him too,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “A documentary is being made on India-Pakistan cricket, and I requested them to include Akhtar as I was sure that fans would love our partnership.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team is getting prepared for their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

