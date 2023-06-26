Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram could start his run-up from anywhere and be just as lethal.

Tendulkar added that what set Wasim apart from other bowlers was the fact that he didn’t even need to measure the number of steps in his run-up because it was that natural.

“His run-up was so natural. Unlike most fast bowlers, he didn’t need to measure his steps; he could just start from anywhere and still be as effective,” the ‘Little Master’ wrote in Wasim’s autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, as quoted by Cricwick.

Wasim represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and finished with 414 wickets to his name at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 502 wickets in 356 games at an average of 23.52.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Always looks exceptional, Kane Williamson in awe of masterful Pakistan batsman

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 29177 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 2983 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 8806 ( 5.8 % ) Shahid Afridi 41632 ( 27.4 % ) Imran Khan 30122 ( 19.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3247 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3374 ( 2.22 % ) Hanif Mohammad 579 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5383 ( 3.54 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3342 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9323 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 10723 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1140 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2083 ( 1.37 % )

Like this: Like Loading...