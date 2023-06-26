Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower, coach of the Multan Sultans, said people will follow Mohammad Rizwan as the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman is a courageous captain who has “clear views on the game”.

Rizwan has been identified as a potential captain for Pakistan in the future, should current skipper Babar Azam step down or be stripped of the leadership role at any point.

The 31-year-old leads the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has been incredibly successful, having led the franchise to the final in the last three seasons. The Sultans were crowned champions in 2021 and were the runners-up after being beaten by the Lahore Qalandars in 2022 and 2023.

“He’s got strength and positivity, which means that people will follow him,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo. “He thinks he has clear views on the game. I like debating cricket with him, debating selections or strategy, but he has very clear views and the courage about the way he plays, something that makes him a leader other people want to follow. They see that he’s not afraid to challenge the opposition, to take on particular situations, to lose.”

In PSL 8 this year, Rizwan was the highest run-scorer with 550 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

He then amassed 162 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included two fifties, at an average of 54 and a strike-rate of 139.65.

The 31-year-old Peshawar-born cricketer then proceeded to make 161 runs in five ODIs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

He has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Tests that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

