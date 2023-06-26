Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opening batsman, said Babar Azam needs to be more dominant when batting and admits it too.

Imam noted that he and Azam have discussed this topic numerous times as the 28-year-old is the most consistent run-scorer the men in green have.

The Pakistan skipper is the team’s leading batsman in all three formats and in order for the team to be even more dangerous than it currently is, Imam reiterated that he must take charge completely when batting.

“Babar and I keep discussing this factor, and he agrees with it too. He says that he has now played a lot of cricket and needs to be more dominant and have more command so that he finishes matches more strongly. He understands this, and we have discussed this a lot that he needs to dominate as a batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imam recently featured in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand and scored 198 runs in the three games he played, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 58.

Azam, meanwhile, made 276 runs in five matches, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

He will now lead the national team in their upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

