Colin Munro, the attacking New Zealand batsman, said the biggest problem in the Pakistan cricket team right now is that they are picking “too many openers”.

He noted that the men in green need to select players that are specialists at the batting positions they play at.

What this means is that they don’t have a batsman accustomed to opening batting at number four or five as it is tough for them to make the adjustment.

“As I have been playing international cricket, I can say Pakistan picks up too many openers in their team,” Munro was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “It’s hard being an opener and batting at four or five when you haven’t done it before. You have to pick guys that are in the right [positions].”

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

