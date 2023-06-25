Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the legendary Pakistan captain, has advised opening batsman Abdullah Shafique to learn how to rotate the strike.

He told the 23-year-old that it is an important skill to have, even in Test cricket, as it keeps the scoreboard ticking and frustrates the opposition team.

Shafique has established himself as Pakistan’s main opener in the longest format, scoring 992 runs in 12 matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

Despite having developed a reputation as a dangerous player, Inzamam pointed out that such cricketers still know how to rotate the strike.

“I have seen you bat in Test matches, learn to rotate strike. Even in these days, a dangerous player rotates strike,” the 53-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique will now represent Pakistan in their upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

