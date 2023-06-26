Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, said Allah has given 23-year-old opening batsman Abdullah Shafique great skill.

His comments come after Shafique has enjoyed a great start to his Test career, amassing 992 runs in 12 matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

The Sialkot-born cricketer’s strong performances with the bat have helped him cement his spot as one of Pakistan’s go-to openers in the longest format.

“Allah has given you a lot of ability,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafique’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played from July 16 to 28 in Galle and Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

