Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said Pakistan captain Babar Azam looks in good touch every time he comes out to bat.
Azam is one of the most elegant batsmen in the game today, with many former and current players acknowledging just how good his cover drive is.
Stylishness aside, the 28-year-old is also incredibly effective as he regularly scores big runs for his side in all three formats.
In the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, he amassed 130 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.
He then made 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
“Every time he comes out to bat he looks exceptional,” Williamson was quoted as saying by journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Azam will now captain Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Start finishing matches, Ramiz Raja tells two Pakistan batsmen he sees great potential in