Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said Pakistan captain Babar Azam looks in good touch every time he comes out to bat.

Azam is one of the most elegant batsmen in the game today, with many former and current players acknowledging just how good his cover drive is.

Stylishness aside, the 28-year-old is also incredibly effective as he regularly scores big runs for his side in all three formats.

In the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, he amassed 130 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He then made 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“Every time he comes out to bat he looks exceptional,” Williamson was quoted as saying by journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam will now captain Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Start finishing matches, Ramiz Raja tells two Pakistan batsmen he sees great potential in

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48789 ( 12.11 % ) Babar Azam 306124 ( 75.96 % ) Steve Smith 6961 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8802 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 65 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14043 ( 3.48 % ) Joe Root 3100 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2912 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1292 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2732 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1320 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3615 ( 0.9 % ) Kagiso Rabada 799 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2441 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...