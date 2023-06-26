Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the veteran fast bowler, feels that Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris will be a “very dangerous player to bowl at in the future” since he goes all-out attack when at the crease.

Haris is one of the brightest batting prospects in Pakistan right now and has shown on numerous occasions what kind of damage he can inflict in such short time.

During the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), he was in great form for the Peshawar Zalmi as he amassed 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Since Wahab played with Haris for the Zalmi, he acknowledged just how lethal the 22-year-old can be once he gets going.

“I think he will be a very dangerous player to bowl at in the future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a tour of Sri Lanka that will consist of two Tests from July 16 to 28. Both Wahab and Haris were not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

