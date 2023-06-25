Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the Pakistan top order power-hitter, has admitted that his quickfire knocks of 20 or 30 are not good enough.

He noted that he has to begin converting his good starts into big scores in order to be picked more regularly and get more chances to play in the future.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), he amassed 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

As for his international career, he has featured in five ODIs and scored 27 runs at an average of nine.

The 22-year-old from Peshawar has also played nine T20Is and accumulated 126 runs at an average of 14 and a strike-rate of 127.27.

In those nine games, he has surpassed 20 runs on three occasions but his highest score to date is 31.

“I’ll add one thing here that I do score 20s and 30s, though I haven’t been able to convert those into big innings. I’ll try to convert them into big scores,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series from July 16 to 28, but Haris was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

