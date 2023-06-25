Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Haris, the power-hitting top order batsman, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam told him that he is capable of scoring 15 to 20 runs off any bowler.

Haris has risen to prominence ever since he wowed everyone with his big-hitting skills in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He continued to shine in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played under Azam’s leadership for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In 12 games, the 22-year-old amassed 350 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

“Babar (Azam) told me I have the ability to score 15-20 against any bowler and advised me to trust my abilities and pick the deliveries for big shots and target specific bowlers,” Haris was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Following PSL 8, he played in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The men in green will now travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests from July 16 to 28, but Haris was not selected in the team.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

