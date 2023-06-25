Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Jason Roy, the England opening batsman, said the “standout” performer for him in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) was Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah.

The 20-year-old bowled with good pace throughout the tournament and was rewarded with plenty of wickets.

Overall, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“The standout for me has been the young guy [Ihsanullah] from Multan, the fast bowler,” Roy told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Following PSL 8, Ihsanullah was immediately included in the Pakistan team and played in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, he was not included in the side named for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A good bowler but nothing special, Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan on 157 kph pace demon

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1410 ( 67.56 % ) He is ok! 467 ( 22.38 % ) He is overrated! 210 ( 10.06 % )

Like this: Like Loading...