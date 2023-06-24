Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the Karachi Kings captain, said senior Pakistan middle order batsman Shoaib Malik is among the best finishers in the game.

His comments come after he played alongside Malik for the Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 8, Malik accumulated 200 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 28.57 and a strike-rate of 127.38.

Many people feel that the 41-year-old should be in Pakistan’s T20I squad and Imad himself reiterated that he is right up there when it comes to batsmen who can be relied on to lead teams to victory.

“Shoaib Malik is one of the best finishers in the game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in July, but neither Imad nor Malik were picked for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The superstar of Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan on 23-year-old fan favourite

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 826 ( 72.46 % ) No! 314 ( 27.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...