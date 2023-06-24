Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “the superstar of Pakistan”.
Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats of the game and their go-to wicket-taker as well.
In the national team’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he picked up eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.
“I think he is the superstar of Pakistan,” Rizwan said in a video posted by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as quoted by Cricwick.
Afridi, Rizwan and the rest of the Pakistan side will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in July.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
