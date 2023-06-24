Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm seamer, said Ihsanullah was the big find of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old speedster represented the Multan Sultans in the tournament and claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Given the way he performed, Amir feels he is ready to play international cricket regularly.

Ihsanullah was selected for the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand and featured in four T20Is, where he picked up six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

He also made his ODI debut in the series against New Zealand but went wicketless.

“This is the beauty of PSL, every single year, you will find someone who can represent Pakistan and I think he did well,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Sri Lanka in July, but Ihsanullah was not picked for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

