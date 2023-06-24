Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Arafat Minhas, the 18-year-old Pakistan all-rounder, has admitted that the next two years will be crucial in terms of his cricketing career.

An up-and-coming cricketer, he was selected by the Multan Sultans for the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) but didn’t feature in a single game.

So far, the Multan-born teenager has played 10 List A games and scored 330 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 100.60.

He has also taken nine wickets at an average of 30.11 and an economy rate of 4.21.

“I have to work really hard, not only in this PSL but also in future, I understand that the next two years are very important for me and they’ll decide my future,” Arafat told Geo News.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, but he was not selected in the team that was announced.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

