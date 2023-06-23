Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Harbhajan Singh, the former India spinner, believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a poor performer with the bat when it comes to ODIs and T20Is.

While Harbhajan holds this stance, Azam’s statistics in limited overs cricket tell a different story as it shows that he has thrived in both formats.

The 28-year-old averages 59.17 in ODIs and 41.48 in T20Is.

Despite this, Harbhajan feels that there are better ODI and T20I players than Azam in Pakistan.

“Not in T20s or even for the ODIs. I feel there might be better players than him over in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will consist of two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

