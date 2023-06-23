Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary Pakistan pace bowler, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shouldn’t be asking left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir if he wants to play international cricket again.

Akhtar noted that this sends the wrong message, especially considering that Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020.

The Rawalpindi Express pointed out that this was Amir’s big mistake as he should have thought about whether the national team still needed his services.

“PCB calling Mohammad Amir and asking do you want to play, in my opinion, this is not the right approach,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“We were also dropped in the past, and the PCB management was angry with me for almost 12 years, but this doesn’t mean that I should quit. Instead, we should think about what are Pakistan’s requirements, this was his mistake.”

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will consist of two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

