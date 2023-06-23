Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said he noticed during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) that fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “can hit long sixes”.

Afridi was impressive with the bat en route to captaining the Lahore Qalandars to their second consecutive PSL title.

The 23-year-old amassed 133 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 26.60 and a strike-rate of 168.35. Overall, he hit 11 sixes during PSL 8, five of which came during his game-winning 44 off 15 balls in the final against the Multan Sultans.

He also had an impact with the ball, taking 19 wickets at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 9.13.

“I saw that he can hit long sixes and scored a fifty as well,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has been picked in Pakistan’s team for the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will take place in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

