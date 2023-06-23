Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sohail Khan said only a bowling machine can beat the 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) delivery bowled by legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

To this day, it remains the fastest ball bowled in international cricket.

Sohail noted that he doesn’t think any bowler will surpass the Rawalpindi Express’ record as none of them are capable of reaching those kinds of speeds when bowling.

“There is only one thing that can break Shoaib Akhtar’s record, and that is called a bowling machine because no human can ever do it,” he said on The Nadir Ali podcast as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan cricket team will return to action in July when they travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

