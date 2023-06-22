Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Najam Sethi, the outgoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said captain Babar Azam is “0ur top star”.

Sethi noted that he has a lot of respect for the 28-year-old as he has scored runs consistently in all three formats to establish himself as one of top batsmen in the world.

In Pakistan’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam led from the front once again as he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“I respect Babar a lot; he is our top star,” Sethi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Next up for Pakistan and Azam will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

