David Wiese, the Namibia all-rounder, said Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “good captain and a good leader” as he “backs himself” and isn’t afraid to ask others for their opinions.

Wiese played under Afridi’s captaincy for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under the 23-year-old’s leadership, the Qalandars won the PSL for the second year in a row.

There has been speculation about Afridi potentially replacing Babar Azam as Pakistan captain in the future, but while Wiese didn’t speak about this, he did say that the left-arm fast bowler has all the attributes needed to be a good leader.

“Tactically he backs himself, he backs his instinct, and most of the time he gets a glance. I think everybody was surprised at how good a captain he actually was last season,” Wiese, who previously played for South Africa, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“The other thing that stands out for me with Shaheen is that he’s not afraid to go ask people for advice. He’s not afraid to go to other people and see what their opinions are.

“And then he takes on their opinions and then make the decision for himself, that’s the mark of a good captain and a good leader.”

Afridi will now represent Pakistan in their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

