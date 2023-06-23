Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the England wicketkeeper-batsman, said it is game over if big-hitting Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris does well.

Haris has plenty of firepower in his arsenal and showcased this during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played alongside Kohler-Cadmore for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The 22-year-old Peshawar-born cricketer finished PSL 8 with 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Having seen firsthand how dangerous Haris can be, Kohler-Cadmore acknowledged that the youngster can be a huge asset for Pakistan in the future.

“He’s the kind of player when he does well; you’ll win the game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches, but Haris was not included in the side that was announced for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

