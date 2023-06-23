Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder, said Saim Ayub is an exciting batsman whose “exquisite stroke play ensures runs at a faster rate”.

He added that the 21-year-old is a mix of traditional and modern-day batting as he can play conventional shots but accelerate when needed.

Ayub, who was born in Karachi, showed off his batting skills while playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He scored 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

“Saim is a brilliant mix of your traditional and modern-day batter as his exquisite stroke play ensures runs at a faster rate,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, but neither Shadab nor Ayub were selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can hit long sixes, Mohammad Amir impressed with Pakistan bowler’s improved batting

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 633 ( 64 % ) He is ok! 228 ( 23.05 % ) He is overrated! 128 ( 12.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...